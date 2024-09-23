tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.11 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $25.11 million and $5.20 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04762161 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,317,403.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

