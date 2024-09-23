Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $86.96 million and $7.87 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22986768 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,919,582.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

