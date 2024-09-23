Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $126.33 million and approximately $31.82 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $36.79 or 0.00058180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00270406 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,509 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,879.482566 with 3,433,519.64581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 34.78681055 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $28,714,335.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.