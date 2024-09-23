cat in a dogs world One Day Volume Reaches $100.44 Million (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a market capitalization of $491.63 million and $100.44 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00270406 BTC.
About cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
