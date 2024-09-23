iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE XMU remained flat at C$82.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.62. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$65.91 and a 1 year high of C$83.63.

