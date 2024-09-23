iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of CMR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.17. 88,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,890. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.11.

