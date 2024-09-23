Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Reaches $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $49.33 million and $8.04 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

