Ark (ARK) Trading Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $78.90 million and approximately $45.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,632,028 coins and its circulating supply is 183,631,608 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

