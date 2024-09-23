Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.25 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $728.47 million and $75.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,709,445,824 coins and its circulating supply is 44,992,818,888 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

