Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz Sells 125,000 Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50.

Shares of ZDC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 680,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The company has a market cap of C$196.31 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.44. Zedcor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0399197 earnings per share for the current year.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

