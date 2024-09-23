Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.50

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.50 ($68.33) and last traded at €61.64 ($68.49), with a volume of 197828 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.48 ($68.31).

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

