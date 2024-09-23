Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.80

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €78.80 ($87.56) and last traded at €78.65 ($87.39), with a volume of 94263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.10 ($86.78).

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.86 and a 200 day moving average of €71.36.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

