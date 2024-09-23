LooksRare Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.46 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $43.55 million and $3.46 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

