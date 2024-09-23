Head-To-Head Comparison: Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Metals Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.03) -16.97 Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 1.95 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and Metals Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -103.66% -78.93% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

