Cosmos Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $126.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

