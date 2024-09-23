Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,241.24 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.05 million and $3,241.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00077609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,302.33 or 0.40011533 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

