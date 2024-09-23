DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $118.55 million and $2.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,237.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.00541602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00106130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00030213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00077552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,266,410,646 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

