Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00007972 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $758.67 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,499,089 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,951,738.40675625 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.93543606 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $25,253,348.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

