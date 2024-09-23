Venkata R. Madabhushi Sells 4,685 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The stock has a market cap of $462.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.03.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.