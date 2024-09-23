iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Trading Up 1.0 %

CVD traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.57. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.79. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.57.

