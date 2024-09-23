Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Acquires $16,010.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 624,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,130. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

