OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $32,340.00 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,622.94.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $13,455.42.
- On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $7,326.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $3,001.20.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.
- On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $2,442.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.
- On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 590,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,724. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
