Stephen G. Oswald Sells 1,200 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,561. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $961.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.