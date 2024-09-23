iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock remained flat at C$82.94 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$65.91 and a 12 month high of C$83.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.62.

