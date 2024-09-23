Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.51 million and approximately $31.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.