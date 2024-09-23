Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.57

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 20162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

