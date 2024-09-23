Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.20 or 0.00012954 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $126.84 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,463,619 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

