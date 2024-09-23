iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 27th

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMU remained flat at C$82.94 during trading hours on Monday. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.62. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$65.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.63.

