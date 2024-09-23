Zentry (ZENT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Zentry has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and $5.35 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01905098 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,441,335.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

