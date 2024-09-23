ERC20 Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89.59 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.69 million and $89.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00149321 USD and is down -20.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $258.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

