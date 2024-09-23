Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,330 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.01. 224,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Qualys by 174.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 42.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

