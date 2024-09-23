Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $123,963.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $161.98. 1,291,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

