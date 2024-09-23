Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 1,055,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,055,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,253,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $192,760.00.

Codexis Trading Down 5.8 %

Codexis stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,447. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Codexis by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

