Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells $789,999,991.20 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84.
  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.87. 4,648,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.