Insider Buying: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Buys 21,080 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Couchbase Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 2,631,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.