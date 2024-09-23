Frank Bisignano Sells 145,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.27. 1,822,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,207. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

