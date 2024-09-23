William Radford Lovett II Sells 32,724 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,733,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 337,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,499 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

