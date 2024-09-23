HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $752,330.88 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 2,312,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,329. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

