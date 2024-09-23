iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.77

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 1651886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

