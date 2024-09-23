iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.93

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 84539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
