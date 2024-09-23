iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.93

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 84539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

