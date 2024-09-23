Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.92

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 3325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.6141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.