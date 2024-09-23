Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.36

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $210.36 and last traded at $209.85, with a volume of 463947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

