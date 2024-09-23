Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.09

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 117042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $508.03 million, a PE ratio of 824.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

