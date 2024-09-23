Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 0.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.01. Approximately 2,367,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,176,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.