Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $909.45 and last traded at $916.35. 661,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,045,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $921.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $895.06 and a 200-day moving average of $838.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

