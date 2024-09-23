Status Achieves Market Cap of $94.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $94.35 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.29 or 0.99995362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,090,283 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,090,282.65897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02377024 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,345,364.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

