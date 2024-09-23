ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.19

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 42039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

