ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.77

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 20829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.