iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.82

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.82 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 179580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.72.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.