Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.38 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $172.14 or 0.00271872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $52.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00539067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00105764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00077431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

